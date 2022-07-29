Home  >  News

Remulla wants PCGG to go beyond Marcoses ill-gotten wealth

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2022 02:47 AM

An expanded mandate is being considered for the Philippine agency that is tasked to recover the ill-gotten wealth of the family of the late president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. The Philippine justice secretary says he wants the Presidential Commission on Good Government to do more than just go after the Marcoses. Mike Navallo tells us the commission's former officials are wary of the proposal. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2022
