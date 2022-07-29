Home  >  News

Philippines detects first case of monkeypox

Posted at Jul 30 2022 02:37 AM | Updated as of Jul 30 2022 08:04 AM

The Philippines detects its first case of monkeypox some five days after an outbreak of the disease abroad was declared a global health emergency. The country's health officials assure that public measures are in place to prevent the entry of more monkeypox cases. Wena Cos has tonight's top story. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2022
