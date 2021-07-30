Taniman ng gulay sa Benguet apektado ng pag-ulan at baha

Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA - Napinsala ang mga pananim na gulay sa malaking bahagi ng probinsiya ng Benguet dahil sa ilang araw na pag-ulan dala ng habagat.

Ayon kay Benguet Gov. Melchor Diclas, nakikipag-ugnayan na sila sa mga munisipyo para malaman ang kabuuang halaga ng pinsala sa taniman ng gulay na aniya ay pangunahing kabuhayan ng mga residente doon.

“Maraming natamaan na mga vegetables natin, 'yun naman ang trabaho ng mga tao dito. Ikino-cocoordinate na lang sa municipalities kung magkano lahat itong nasira, particularly dito sa Trinidad, mga strawberry farms natin kasi sirang-sira kasi nag-flood siya. Ang tanim naman nila doon, mga lettuce so 'yun ang mga nasira dito sa area natin sa Trinidad,” sabi ni Diclas.

Dahil sa pinsala, apektado umano ang magiging produksiyon ng gulay.

Samantala, natapos na rin ang mga road clearing operation sa mga lugar at kalsada na nagkaroon ng landslide.

“At least one way open lahat ng mga kalsada natin dito sa probinsiya ng Benguet,” sabi niya sa panayam sa TeleRadyo Biyernes ng umaga.

- TeleRadyo 30 Hulyo 2021