Philippines to impose stricter quarantine protocols to stop Delta variant transmissions

The Philippine government is set to impose stricter quarantine protocols in the country to stop a surge in COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant, the Department of Health said Friday.

Speaking to reporters, Health Secretary Francisco Duque confirmed there will be stricter quarantine protocols amid an uptick in Delta variant infections but declined to give details pending an announcement from Malacanang.

1 million doses of government-procured Sinovac vaccines arrived in the country this morning.



1 million doses of government-procured Sinovac vaccines arrived in the country this morning.

He said the justice department is also studying a proposal for stricter requirements for unvaccinated Filipinos, noting that such a proposal could lead to discrimination.

Metro Manila will be placed under general community quarantine with heightened restrictions from August 1 to 15, amid the threat of the Delta COVID-19 variant, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said late Wednesday.

President Rodrigo Duterte also approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force to retain the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) status of Iloilo City and Iloilo province, Cagayan de Oro City and Gingoog City from August 1 to 7.

The following areas will be under GCQ with heightened restrictions from August 1 to 15:

Metro Manila

Ilocos Sur

Cagayan

Bulacan

Laguna

Lucena City

Cavite

Rizal

Naga City

Antique

Aklan

Bacolod City

Capiz

Negros Oriental

Zamboanga del Sur

Misamis Oriental

Davao City

Davao del Norte

Davao de Oro

Davao Occidental

Butuan City

The OCTA research group has urged government to place Metro Manila under a "circuit-breaking" lockdown to curb an uptick in coronavirus infections in the capital, following the confirmation of the Delta variant's local transmission.

The local executives in the National Capital Region want the national government to implement stricter quarantine measures in Metro Manila to stem the increasing number of COVID-19 cases brought about by the Delta variant.



Another batch of 1 million Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Manila Friday, which will be the last shipment of vaccines expected to arrive this month.