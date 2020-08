Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

President Rodrigo Duterte's threat to close down or expropriate telecommunication firms if their services do not improve is "very drastic," a senator said Thursday.

This even as a government takeover of utility services subject to the payment of just compensation is "legally possible," said Sen. Sonny Angara.

"There is support for that in the constitution but it’s seen as a very drastic measure," he told ANC. "Definitely, we hope it doesn’t reach that step."



"I think we should give them (telcos) a chance to respond not just verbally, but in kind," he added.

Duterte in his fifth State of the Address on Monday urged the duopoly of PLDT and Globe Telecom to improve their services by December or face "closure" or "expropriation."

"It might have a deleterious effect on future investors," Angara told said.



ANC, July 30, 2020