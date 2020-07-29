Home > News Robredo details suggestions to improve PH's COVID-19 fight ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 30 2020 12:31 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Days after President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address, Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo delivered her own speech, detailing her suggestions on how to improve the country's COVID-19 response. This, as figures continue to show an alarming pandemic situation in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, Leni Robredo, SONA, COVID-19, coronavirus Read More: ANC The World Tonight Rodrigo Duterte Leni Robredo SONA COVID-19 coronavirus