Home  >  News

Robredo details suggestions to improve PH's COVID-19 fight

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2020 12:31 AM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

Days after President Rodrigo Duterte's State of the Nation Address, Vice President and opposition leader Leni Robredo delivered her own speech, detailing her suggestions on how to improve the country's COVID-19 response. 

This, as figures continue to show an alarming pandemic situation in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Rodrigo Duterte   Leni Robredo   SONA   COVID-19   coronavirus  