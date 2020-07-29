Home  >  News

Philippine debt tops P9 trillion in June due to loans amid pandemic

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2020 12:26 AM

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine government's outstanding debt climbs to P9 trillion due to loans incurred as part of the government's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response. 

While the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the country's external debt profile remains manageable, some senators want state auditors to review how the government spent its funds on coronavirus programs. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas   BSP   Philippines outstanding debt   Philippines P9 trillion debt  