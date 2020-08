Philippine debt tops P9 trillion in June due to loans amid pandemic

Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv

The Philippine government's outstanding debt climbs to P9 trillion due to loans incurred as part of the government's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

While the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the country's external debt profile remains manageable, some senators want state auditors to review how the government spent its funds on coronavirus programs. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020