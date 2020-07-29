Home > News Philippine debt tops P9 trillion in June due to loans amid pandemic ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 30 2020 12:26 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv The Philippine government's outstanding debt climbs to P9 trillion due to loans incurred as part of the government's coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response. While the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said the country's external debt profile remains manageable, some senators want state auditors to review how the government spent its funds on coronavirus programs. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, BSP, Philippines outstanding debt, Philippines P9 trillion debt Read More: ANC The World Tonight Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas BSP Philippines outstanding debt Philippines P9 trillion debt