PH, Malaysia top diplomats in heated exchange over Sabah issue ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 30 2020 10:56 PM Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv A heated tit-for-tat between the top diplomats of the Philippines and Malaysia amid a long-standing dispute over the territory of Sabah. Like Manila's foreign affairs secretary, Malacañang also insists Sabah belongs to the Philippines, but the Palace said the territorial row with Malaysia should not affect bilateral ties between the two countries. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 30, 2020