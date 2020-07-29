Home > News Nearly 6,000 stranded individuals return to their home provinces ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 30 2020 12:34 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Thousands of locally stranded individuals have now been sent home to their respective provinces after seeking the government's transportation assistance. Authorities are set to look for a more spacious venues for the next send-off. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, locally stranded individuals, transportation, quarantine, LSI Read More: ANC The World Tonight locally stranded individuals transportation quarantine LSI