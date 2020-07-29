Home  >  News

Nearly 6,000 stranded individuals return to their home provinces

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2020 12:34 AM

Thousands of locally stranded individuals have now been sent home to their respective provinces after seeking the government's transportation assistance. Authorities are set to look for a more spacious venues for the next send-off. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020
 
