Families of drug war victims call on gov't not to reimpose death penalty in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 30 2020 12:36 AM

Human rights groups and families of drug war victims appeal to the government not to revive death penalty in the Philippines. They insist, capital punishment is not the solution to any crime. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020
