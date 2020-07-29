Home > News Families of drug war victims call on gov't not to reimpose death penalty in PH ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 30 2020 12:36 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv Human rights groups and families of drug war victims appeal to the government not to revive death penalty in the Philippines. They insist, capital punishment is not the solution to any crime. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, death penalty, war on drugs, capital punishment, human rights Read More: ANC The World Tonight death penalty war on drugs capital punishment human rights