DOH: 3,954 new COVID-19 cases, 38,075 new recoveries

President Rodrigo Duterte is set to reveal new community quarantine status as government vows to intensify its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

As the government searches for solutions to arrest the rising number of infections, the country today recorded 3,954 new cases, the highest in a single day, pushing the national tally to 89,374. The Department of Health also announced 38,075 recoveries. With 65,064 total recoveries, active cases have dropped to 22,327. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 30, 2020

