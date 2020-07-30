Home > News DOH: 3,954 new COVID-19 cases, 38,075 new recoveries ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 30 2020 11:29 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Watch also in iWant or TFC.tv President Rodrigo Duterte is set to reveal new community quarantine status as government vows to intensify its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response. As the government searches for solutions to arrest the rising number of infections, the country today recorded 3,954 new cases, the highest in a single day, pushing the national tally to 89,374. The Department of Health also announced 38,075 recoveries. With 65,064 total recoveries, active cases have dropped to 22,327. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 30, 2020 Share Facebook Share on Twitter LinkedIn ANC, The World Tonight, Rodrigo Duterte, community quarantine, COVID-19, coronavirus, DOH, Department of Health Read More: ANC The World Tonight Rodrigo Duterte community quarantine COVID-19 coronavirus DOH Department of Health