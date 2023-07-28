Home  >  News

Search continues for possible missing boat passengers off Rizal

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2023 03:03 AM

The continuing search for possible missing passengers of a boat that sank near the province of Rizal. The Coast Guard fears there may be other undiscovered victims since the boat was overloaded. Jose Carretero has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2023
