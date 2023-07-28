Home > News Search continues for possible missing boat passengers off Rizal ABS-CBN News Posted at Jul 29 2023 03:03 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC The continuing search for possible missing passengers of a boat that sank near the province of Rizal. The Coast Guard fears there may be other undiscovered victims since the boat was overloaded. Jose Carretero has tonight's top story.—The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight Read More: coast guard Rizal missing passengers boat passengers /spotlight/07/29/23/is-chatgpt-getting-dumber/sports/07/29/23/ncaa-gozum-wants-to-make-benilde-community-proud-in-final-year/video/business/07/29/23/psei-suffers-first-weekly-loss-in-july/video/business/07/29/23/marcos-jr-vows-sustainable-government-partnerships/video/news/07/29/23/devastated-abra-province-declares-state-of-calamity