Some roads in Mt. Province still blocked by debris

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2022 01:15 AM

The scars left by the magnitude 7 earthquake can be seen in several provinces in Luzon, ranging from damaged roads, destroyed school facilities and traumatized residents. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2022
