Over 800 aftershocks recorded following Luzon quake

Posted at Jul 29 2022 01:13 AM

Some residents of Abra are still afraid of going back to their homes amid the lingering threat of aftershocks.

They are also trying to cope with fuel shortages. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2022
