Marcos visits quake-hit Abra province

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2022 01:11 AM

A state of calamity declared in the Philippines' Abra province, the epicenter of a deadly earthquake that rocked Luzon island Wednesday.

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. visited Abra and ordered concerned agencies to immediately restore water supply in the area. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2022
