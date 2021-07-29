More Sinovac doses arrive in Manila

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippine government welcomed Thursday the arrival of another 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.

Health Undersecretary Carolina Vidal-Taino welcomed the arrival of the new vaccine shipment at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3.

Speaking to reporters, the health official said majority of the doses will be distributed in the National Capital Region plus 8.

Another shipment of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines is set to arrive in Manila on August 2.

On Tuesday, the Philippines set a record high number of vaccinations with over 650,000 doses administered in a single day.

ABS-CBN TeleRadyo, July 29, 2021