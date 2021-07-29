More Sinovac doses arrive in Manila
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 29 2021 08:43 AM
MANILA - The Philippine government welcomed Thursday the arrival of another 1.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech.
