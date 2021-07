'Wala po siyang sounds': Tech glitch blocks NCR mayors' quarantine call to IATF

Watch more on iWantTFC

Video courtesy of PTV

A technical glitch kept suggestions of mayors on the August quarantine of Metro Manila from reaching the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 during a meeting this week, Malacañang said on Thursday.

Mayors had backed the proposed enhanced community quarantine in the region due to the threat of the COVID-19 Delta variant if the national government could provide cash assistance and at least 4 million COVID-19 shots, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos earlier said.

But Abalos, who was supposed to relay this to the IATF, lost his audio link during the task force's meeting on Wednesday night, said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Wala pong nangyaring diskusyon... Noong nagsasalita nang una si Chairman Abalos, wala po siyang sounds, so hindi po namin narinig ang sinabi ni Chairman Abalos ay something to the effect na handa silang mag-ECQ. Hindi po namin narinig 'yon," he said.

(No discussion happened. When Chairman Abalos was speaking, he had no sounds, so we did not hear that what Chairman Abalos said was something to the effect that they are ready for an ECQ. We did not hear that.)

Nonetheless, he said the IATF was set to meet again this Thursday to tackle quarantine appeals, including that of Metro Manila mayors.