'GCQ with double heightened restrictions' inirerekomenda ng NCR mayors

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 06:58 PM

Inirerekomenda ng mga samahan ng Metro Manila mayors sa IATF na kung puwede ay isailalim sa GCQ with "double heightened restrictions" ang lugar. Humihirit din sila ng apat na milyong doses ng bakuna para maproteksiyunan ang Kamaynilaan. Nagpa-Patrol, Doris Bigornia. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 29 Hulyo 2021. 

