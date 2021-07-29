Home  >  News

Experts counter Duterte's claim fully vaccinated people can freely move around

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 10:42 PM

Philippine vaccine experts contradict President Rodrigo Duterte's claim that fully vaccinated persons can now wander freely outdoors.

The experts are urging the government to raise its vaccination target. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2021
