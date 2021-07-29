Home  >  News

DOH investigating reports of vaccine mismatch

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 29 2021 10:47 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

COVID-19 vaccination procedures in the Philippines are under review after lapses that led to mismatched jabs for some vaccinees. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 29, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PH COVID-19 vaccine rollout   DOH   Department of Health   vaccine mismatch   coronavirus   COVID-19  