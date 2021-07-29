DOH investigating reports of vaccine mismatch
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 29 2021 10:47 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, PH COVID-19 vaccine rollout, DOH, Department of Health, vaccine mismatch, coronavirus, COVID-19
- /video/news/07/29/21/experts-counter-dutertes-claim-fully-vaccinated-people-can-freely-move-around
- /news/07/29/21/12-anyos-hinalay-umano-ng-lalaking-nakilala-sa-chat-suspek-timbog
- /news/07/29/21/us-defense-chief-austin-pays-courtesy-call-on-duterte
- /video/news/07/29/21/iloilo-city-nagpaplanong-magtayo-ng-sariling-genome-sequencing-center
- /video/news/07/29/21/metro-manila-mayors-quarantine-ecq-delta-covid-iatf