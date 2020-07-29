PNP defends Metro Manila top cop Sinas over 'harassment' of Taguig family

The Philippine National Police on Wednesday defended Metro Manila police chief Maj. Gen. Debold Sinas over his viral confrontation with the family of a retired officer that he and his men asked to leave from a government compound in Taguig City.

The Regional Direct Support Unit Building in Fort Bonifacio occupied by the family of retired police Master Sgt. Arnel delos Santos is "a government property," said PNP chief Gen. Archie Gamboa.

"How can we be wrong when we just want to impose our right also in possessing our own land, our own building? Ang lumabas kasi doon, parang mayroon pang karapatan iyong mga tao doon (It's as if the people there have a right over the property). They don’t," he told ANC.

"Iyon lang ang siguro hindi naiintidihan ng iba kaya bina-bash nila si Gen. Sinas. But I stand doon sa nangyaring iyon that it was just rightful to impose what is ours," he added.

(Some people might not understand that so they are bashing Gen. Sinas. But I stand on what occurred there, that it was just rightful to impose what is ours.)

Personnel are typically given a 1-month grace period to vacate PNP property after their retirement. Delos Santos left the police service in 2018, the PNP earlier said.

The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) wants to use the facility occupied by the Delos Santoses as a quarantine facility for officers with COVID-19.

Gamboa earlier ordered an investigation into allegations that Sinas and his men shouted at the Delos Santos family, attempted to snatch a cellphone taking a video of the commotion, and threatened to punch a family member who presented documents supposedly showing that they live there legally.

In May, Sinas drew public ire over a mañanita or pre-dawn birthday serenade at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City that allegedly violated the 10-people limit on gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. President Rodrigo Duterte refused to sack Sinas, even while Luzon was, at the time, still under strict lockdown.

The mañanita is "a closed issue," said Gamboa.

