Marcos doubts UN will entertain Senate resolution on Chinese incursion in West PH Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2023 01:12 AM

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. doubts whether the country’s Senate can get the support of the United Nations for a resolution that calls out China’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2023
