Marcos says no need to declare state of calamity yet after Luzon quake

Posted at Jul 28 2022 12:10 AM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said his administration is taking steps to respond to the earthquake disaster as the death toll rose to five. He also said he is delaying any visit to the affected areas, at least for now. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2022
