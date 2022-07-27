Marcos says no need to declare state of calamity yet after Luzon quake
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 28 2022 12:10 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Bongbong Marcos, Abra earthquake, state of calamity
- /entertainment/07/28/22/the-reason-why-carol-banawa-says-she-is-feeling-unhappy
- /video/news/07/28/22/historic-sites-in-ilocos-region-damaged-in-earthquake
- /sports/07/28/22/here-is-a-glimpse-of-the-hidilyn-julius-dream-wedding
- /sports/07/28/22/tennis-alex-eala-marches-on-to-w25-spain-quarterfinals
- /video/business/07/28/22/ph-shares-post-slight-gains-amid-listless-trade