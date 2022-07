Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – A number of homes and buildings were damaged in Ilocos Norte after a magnitude 7 quake rocked parts of Luzon on Wednesday, Governor Matthew Manotoc said.

“We have 7 partially damages houses, and 18 damaged buildings as of our latest resiliency office count,” he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo on Thursday.

Most of the damaged buildings were schools and historical buildings, he said. He stressed, however, that the damage was only minor.

Manotoc said local officials have already assisted those whose homes were damaged.

Wednesday's major earthquake is a wake-up call for government officials to check the structural integrity of important heritage structures in the country, he said.

It has been reported that the Sarrat Church, the heritage building of Sarrat Municipal Hall and the sinking bell tower in Laoag City in Ilocos Norte were damaged by the quake.

“It’s a reminder ‘no na kailangan talagang on alert ang mga first responders and ang mga basic supplies and necessities na kailangan ng tao. And siguro, high time na rin i-check ang structural integrity ng mga buildings po natin, especially ang mga historical buildings na alam po natin , medyo more at risk.”

--TeleRadyo, 28 July 2022