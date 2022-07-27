Home  >  News

Historic sites in Ilocos region damaged in magnitude 7.0 quake

Posted at Jul 28 2022 12:39 AM

Several historic sites in the Philippines' Ilocos region were badly damaged by Wednesday's earthquake. Local officials fear the expected arrival of bad weather could spell trouble for residents living in low-lying areas. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2022
