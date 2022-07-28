Aftershocks patuloy na nararamdaman sa Bangued, Abra

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA – Nangangailangan ng tubig at pagkain ang ilang mga residente sa Bangued, Abra matapos masalanta ang lugar ng magnitude 7 na lindol kahapon.

Ayon sa residenteng si Lea Balbuena ng Barangay Barikir, may kuryente sa kanilang lugar pero kaunti na lamang ang kanilang maiinom.

“Wala pong tubig, kaya nga, may ipon kaming, may drum po kaming isa na tubig pero hindi namin iniinom po yun. Pero yung iniinom namin, may konting natira doon sa mineral water yon na lang po iniinom namin, tsaka hindi na po kami nagluto,” kuwento niya.

Ayon kay Balbuena, wala pang dumarating na tulong sa kanila mula sa lokal na pamahalaan.

Una nang sinabi ng Department of Social Welfare and Development na may nakalaang P10 million para tulungan ang mga biktima ng lindol sa Abra.

Sabi ni Balbuena, halos hindi sila nakatulog sa magdamag dahil sa paulit-ulit na pagyanig.

Nasa 5 na ang naitatalang patay at 64 ang sugatan sa pagyanig na naramdaman nitong Miyerkules sa ilang bahagi ng Luzon.

--TeleRadyo, 27 July 2022