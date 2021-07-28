Home  >  News

DOH says healthcare capacity in Metro Manila at 'moderate risk'

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2021 11:49 PM

Calls to implement a so-called circuit-breaker lockdown mount as experts observe a rise in COVID-19 cases in areas like Metro Manila.

But the Department of Health noted the healthcare capacity in the capital region is still at moderate risk. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2021
