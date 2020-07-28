Home  >  News

Sotto says death penalty proposal has better chance vs illegal drug traffickers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 28 2020 10:48 PM

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency backed President Rodrigo Duterte's fresh call to revive the death penalty. Senate President Vicente Sotto III also said he is willing to support the measure only if it will be imposed on big-time drug traffickers. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 28, 2020
 
