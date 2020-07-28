Over 1,900 jeepneys allowed to return to 17 new routes: LTFRB

MANILA – Around 2,000 passenger jeepneys in Metro Manila will be allowed to return to 17 jeepney routes beginning Wednesday, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board said.

“May inilabas ang LTFRB na bagong circular 2020-2019, sa ilalim ng circular na ito pinapayagang bumiyahe ulit ang ating tradisyunal na jeepney, 17 ruta na humigit kumulang 2,000 units ng mga jeepeney,” said Atty. Zona Russet Tamayo, LTFRB’s NCR Regional Director.

Tamayo said the move to allow 1,943 jeepneys back on the road was due to the continued coordination with local government units in Metro Manila to respond to the need for more public transportation on the road.

“Ito po ay gradual, calibrated dahil sa panahon ngayon, ang kalusugan ng bawat isa ang tinitingnan natin. Ang pagbubukas ng ruta ay based din sa approval ng Inter-Agency Task Force,” she said.

But Tamayo reminded that only vehicles found roadworthy will be allowed back.

“Kailangang maayos po ang mga sasakyang patatakbuhin pa rin,” she said.

Drivers must also secure a printed copy of the QR code issued by the LTFRB to their operators and placed it on their windshield as proof that they are allowed to ply on the said route.

Jeepney operators can start downloading the QR code at www.ltfrb.gov.ph.

Tamayo said the LTFRB will gradually open more routes in the coming weeks.

Earlier this month, the LTFRB allowed the return of 6,000 PUJs to ply 47 routes in Metro Manila.

Minimum health protocols must still be observed by jeepney drivers.

Many jeepney drivers, including seniors, who have been affected by the lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic have taken to the streets asking for alms.

When asked about the possibility of allowing senior citizen drivers to be allowed back behind the wheel, Tamayo said they are strictly adhering to the IATF regulation.

“Ang guide po sa senior citizen 'yung IATF regulation dahil po ang Metro Manila general community quarantine so meron pa rin po tayong tinagawag na APOR o Authorized Persons Outside Residence,” she said.

She added: “Ang mga senior citizens, kung maari, dahil sila nga po ay iniingatan natin, hangga’t maari ‘di talaga papayagang makalabas.”