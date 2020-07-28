Displaced by pandemic, family uses jeepney as temporary home

A jeepney driver who found himself jobless as a result of the coronavirus pandemic is now using his jeepney as his family's temporary home since March.

Daniel Flores said his wife and 2 kids, ages 7 and 4, are now staying in their rented jeepney in Amoranto, Quezon City since March after being kicked out of their home for failing to pay the rent. A third child, only 7 months old, is now staying with relatives in Tarlac.

"Hindi ko po mabayaran simula nang lockdown," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

To survive, Flores takes on welding jobs that pay him P100-P200 a day (approximately $2-$4).

He pays P800 a month ($16) to a nearby establishment to keep their lights on so they can have light in the evening. They also pay P10-P20 ($0.20-$0.40) to a nearby stall every time they use the toilet.

Flores said he is not part of the 2,000 jeepney drivers who will return to work on Wednesday after government approved 17 additional jeepney routes.

He said he is hoping the government will allow him to go back to work.

"Makakuha man lang sana kaming pang-upa ng bahay, hirap na hirap ang mga bata," he said.

TeleRadyo, Juy 28, 2020