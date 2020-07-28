10,000 violate rules on motorcycle backride: DILG

Some 10,000 people violated protocols on pillion-riding on motorcycles, the Department of the Interior and Local Government said Tuesday.

Motorcycle backrides are allowed only for married couples or live-in partners, said Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

"Paano natin papayagan later on iyong mga magkakapamilya kung ngayon pa lang nagba-violate na? Hindi nasasanay ang ating mga kababayan sa paggamit nitong barrier shield," he said.

(How can we allow family members later on if there are already violations? Our compatriots are not getting used to the use of barrier shield.)

The government approved 2 prototypes for the barrier: a shield attached to the motorcycle and designed by the Bohol provincial government, and a second backpack-like design by ride-hailing platform Angkas.

But the barrier can affect a motorcycle's aerodynamic design and compromise its stability, the Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers warned Thursday.

When the motorcycle is in motion, "the front side of the barrier builds up pressure while creating turbulence and suction behind the barrier," added the group. "This will not guarantee that the barrier will be effective in protecting both riders from the spread of air particles," it said.



The barrier designs had been tested, said Año.

"Safe ito, hindi naman talaga ito delikado. Kailangan dito susunod ka rin sa speed limit," he said.

(This is safe, it's not really dangerous. You just need to follow the speed limit.)

The deadline for installing motorcycle barriers is on July 31.



TeleRadyo, July 28, 2020