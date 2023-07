Marikina rings first alarm, river reaches 15 meters

Watch more on iWantTFC

Marikina City Rescue 161 is closely monitoring the level of water at the Marikina River after it reached the first alarm Thursday morning.

The first alarm was rung at 5:38 a.m. Thursday after the water breached the 15-meter mark. This serves as a signal to Marikina residents to prepare for a possible evacuation.

Once it reaches the 16-meter mark or the 2nd alarm, residents in low-lying and flood prone areas will be evacuated.

The 18-meter mark or the 3rd alarm will enforce a force evacuation to residents affected by the flood.