Home  >  News

PatrolPH

DRONE SHOT: Landslide sa Baguio City

Ryan Evangelista, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2023 02:32 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nakuhanan ng drone shot ng ABS-CBN News, Huwebes, ang isang landslide sa Parisas Compound sa Baguio City, kasunod ng mga pag-ulan na dala ng bagyong Egay. 

Makikita sa video ang isang malaking bahagi ng bahay na bumigay at bumagsak sa 3 pang bahay sa baba nito. 

Walang naiulat na nasaktan sa insidente. 

Lumabas ng Philippine area of responsibility ang bagyong Egay nitong Huwebes ng umaga, matapos manalasa sa hilagang Luzon. Pero babala ng state weather bureau PAGASA, isa pang bagyo sa labas ng bansa ang maaaring magpalakas sa habagat at magdala rin ng mga pag-ulan sa mga susunod na araw. 

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  weather   weather updates   weather latest   weather news   weather Philippines   PAGASA   bagyo   typhoon   Egay   Baguio  