27 road sections impassable due to Egay

Typhoon Egay has left 27 road sections in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, and Central Luzon impassable.

Based on Reports from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) – Bureau of Maintenance, the following roads in CAR and Regions I, II, and III are closed:

*CAR:*

*ABRA*

1) Abra-Ilocos Norte Road (intermittent sections), due to soil collapse and fallen trees;

2) Abra-Kalinga Road (intermittent sections), due to soil collapse and fallen trees;

*BENGUET*

1) Kennon Road, Camp 6, Tuba, due to soil collapse and rock fall;

2) Shilan-Beckel Road, Shilan, La Trinidad, due to soil erosion;

3) Benguet-Nueva Vizcaya Road:

a. Upper Bakong, Loacan, Itogon, due to soil collapse and fallen trees;

b. Sitio Sabkil, Loacan, Itogon, due to soil collapse brought by mud slide;

4) Gov. Bado Dangwa National Road (intermittent sections) due to soil collapse;

5) Baguio-Bontoc Road:

a. Abiang, Atok, due to soil collapse;

b. Natubleng, Buguias, due to soil collapse;

c. Amgaleyguey, Buguias, due to soil collapse;

6) Abatan-Mankayan-Cervantes Road

a. Guinaoang, Mankayan, due to soil collapse;

*APAYAO*

1) Apayao-Ilocos Norte Road, Madduang, Kabugao, due to soil erosion;

2) Claveria-Calanasan-Kabugao Road:

a. Rabaw Section, Naguilian, Calanasan, due to mudflow;

b. Ferdinand, Calanasan (intermittent sections), due to soil collapse and soil erosion;

*IFUGAO*

1) Banaue-Hungduan-Benguet Boundary Road, Hapao, Hungduan, Ifugao, due to soil erosion;

*MT. PROVINCE*

1) Baguio-Bontoc Road

a. Mt. Data, Bauko, to ensure public safety;

b. Tabbak Section, Namatec, Sabangan, due to soil collapse;

c. Bun-ayan, Sabangan, due to soil erosion;

d. Malitep, Bontoc, due to soil collapse;

2) Mt. Province-Nueva Vizcaya Road

a. Samoki, Bontoc (intermittent sections), due to soil erosion;

3) Mt. Province-Ilocos Sur via Tue Road

a. Balaoa, Tadian, Mt. Province (intermittent sections), due to soil erosion;

4) Mt. Province-Cagayan via Tabuk-Enrile Road, Tigil Section, Betwagan, Sadanga, due to soil erosion;

5) Jct. Talubin-Barlig-Natonin-Paracelis-Calaccad Road

a. Pennantiw Section, Lingoy, Barlig, due to soil collapse and fallen trees;

*REGION I:*

ILOCOS NORTE

1) Laoag-Sarrat-Piddig-Solsona (intermittent sections), due to flooding;

2) Manila North Road, due to flooding;

*ILOCOS SUR*

1) Tagudin-Cervantes Road, (intermittent sections), due to soil erosion and flooding;

2) Cervantes-Aluling-Bontoc Road, due to soil erosion;

3) Cervantes-Mankayan-Abatan Road, due to soil erosion;

4) Mt. Province-Ilocos Sur via Kayan Road (intermittent sections), due to soil erosion;

5) Jct. Santiago-Banayoyo-Lidlidda-San Emilio, due to high water elevation;

*LA UNION*

1) Luna-Bangar Road, due to flooding;

*REGION II:*

*CAGAYAN*

1) Manila North Road, Calog Sur, Abulug, due to high water elevation;

2) Cagayan-Apayao Road, Itawes Bridge, Tuao, Cagayan, due to high water elevation;

*REGION III:*

*BULACAN*

1) Sta. Maria-Norzagaray Road, due to fallen electrical post;

Meanwhile, three (3) road sections in CAR, Region III, and Region IV-B have limited access due to flooding and collapsed pavement namely:

1) Abra-Ilocos Norte Road, Cabaroan, Danglas, one lane passable due to collapsed pavement;

2) Apalit-Macabebe-Masantol Road, Brgy. San Gabriel, Macabebe, due to flooding;

3) Calapan South Road, Brgy. Campaasan, Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro, which is passable only to heavy vehicles due to flooding.

Motorists are advised to avoid closed roads and take alternate routes while clearing operations are on-going.