WATCH: Quake interrupts TeleRadyo interview

An interview of TeleRadyo news anchor Kabayan Noli de Castro was cut short due to an earthquake Wednesday morning.

De Castro was interviewing Philippine Medical Association president Dr, Maria Minerva Calimag about the recently passed Vaping Law when the doctor said: "Uy, lumilindol po. Nasa Ilocos Sur po ako ngayon."

Calimag's screen could also be seen wavering before her signal was cut off.

Initial reports said a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck 15 kilometers east of Bangued 8:43 a.m. Wednesday.