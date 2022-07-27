Rockslides reported in Mountain Province after M7.0 quake

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA - Rockslides took place in Mountain Province after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked parts of Luzon Wednesday morning.

"May road along Ambasing going to Balugan, dalawang rockslide ang nandoon. Talagang natabunan na yung kalye," Aida Abeya of the Sagada Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(Two rocklsides ooccurred along the road from Ambalasin to Balugan. The road was covered.)

The said road won't be passable until authorities have cleared it, she said.

Abeya said cracks were also seen along roads and on old and new buildings alike after the tremor.

Live electrical wires also dangled from posts after the quake, according to the official. She noted, however, that authorities are working on these.

Abeya said no lives have been lost in their province.

"At least wala namang mga taong nadamay, walang, no lives na nasakripisyo," she said.

(At least no person was hurt, no lives were sacrificed.)

--TeleRadyo, 27 July 2022