"It was very strong, it was stronger than usual."

This was how President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. described Wednesday's magnitude-7 earthquake that struck Lagangilang, Abra and was also felt in different parts of Luzon, including Metro Manila.

Speaking to reporters hours after the tremor, Marcos said he was working in his office when he felt being swayed. Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles earlier in the day said the president was in Malacañang but refused to say where he was exactly.

"Naririnig ko may chandelier na, yun yung guide namin sa Palasyo. Kapag narinig ko yung chandelier na kumakalansing, then ibig sabihin may lindol," the 64 year-old Chief Executive told reporters.

(I heard the chandelier being rattled. That's our guide in the Palace. Once you hear it being rattled, then that means an earthquake is happening.)

Marcos said he did not intend to travel to affected areas during the day so as not to disrupt local officials who are attending to the needs of people affected by the calamity.

"Let us wait for them (local officials) to tell us what the true situation is. And maybe, I can schedule a trip perhaps tomorrow, as soon as possible," sabi niya.

Marcos also said there is no need for now to declare a state of national calamity.

"#NasaanAngPangulo" was among the Philippines' top trends on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, along with "Luzon", and "#EarthquakePH".

The hashtag was no longer among the top trends as of this story's posting.

At least five people have so far died because of the major quake, disaster officials said. Heavily affected were the regions of Ilocos, Cagayan, and Cordillera.

As of 5 p.m., 305 aftershocks have been recorded with a magnitude range of 1.5 to 5.4, according to Phivolcs.

Marcos said he is in coordination with Department of Social Welfare and Development and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).