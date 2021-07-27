Home  >  News

Sari-saring kampo pumalag, itinama ang ilang sinabi ni Duterte sa SONA 2021

Posted at Jul 27 2021 09:31 PM

Sa hinaba-haba ng talumpati ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa kaniyang SONA noong Lunes, marami siyang nabanggit na mga isyu. Pumalag at itinama ng ilang kampo ang mga sinabi ni Duterte. Nagpa-Patrol, Mike Navallo. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Hulyo 2021
 

