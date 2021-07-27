Robredo, senators hit Duterte's final SONA
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Jul 27 2021 10:43 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, SONA, State of the Nation Address, Leni Robredo, Rodrigo Duterte, SONA 2021
- /news/07/27/21/angeles-city-magbibigay-ng-p200000-cash-incentive-kay-hidilyn-diaz
- /business/07/27/21/f2-logistics-ph-wins-bid-to-supply-comelec-needs-for-halalan2022
- /entertainment/07/27/21/lany-benben-sb19-others-to-perform-in-myx-awards-2021-on-aug-7
- /video/business/07/27/21/psei-recovers-following-mondays-sharp-decline
- /sports/07/27/21/mma-chen-rui-out-to-spoil-jeremy-pacatiws-one-debut