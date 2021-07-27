Home  >  News

Robredo, senators hit Duterte's final SONA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2021 10:43 PM

Mixed praise and criticism for the lengthy State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The vice president, Leni Robredo, and several senators pointed out where Duterte's speech lacked focus. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2021
