Robredo, iba pang politiko may puna sa huling SONA ni Duterte

Jul 27 2021

Magkahalong kritisismo at papuri ang reaksiyon ng iba-ibang personalidad sa naging SONA ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Lunes. Para kay Vice President Leni Robredo, tila may mga nakalimutang bigyang-diin ang Pangulo. Nagpa-Patrol, Adrian Ayalin. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Hulyo 2021

