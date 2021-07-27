Home  >  News

PH urged to implement 'circuit-breaking' lockdown vs Delta variant spread

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2021 10:51 PM

Philippine authorities are urged to implement a so-called circuit-breaking lockdown as new COVID-19 cases in the country soar to a six-week high. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 27, 2021​
