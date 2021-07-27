Home  >  News

Duterte 'gumewang' bago mag-SONA, pero itinangging may sakit siya

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 27 2021 09:46 PM

Pinawi ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga haka-haka sa kanyang kalusugan matapos siyang saglit na mawalan ng balanse bago ang kanyang SONA noong Lunes. Nagpa-Patrol, Pia Gutierrez. TV Patrol, Martes, 27 Hulyo 2021
 

