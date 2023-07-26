Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA — Isabela province on Wednesday reported one fatality during the onslaught of Typhoon Egay.

Isabela Governor Rodito Albano III told ANC that the victim was hit in the head by a fallen coconut in Ramon town.

Albano said there was "not too much damage" in the province, which was under signal number 2 as of Wednesday afternoon.

"Actually it's a welcome respite for us na there's much rain coming from this typhoon kasi we needed more water to irrigate our lands," the governor said.

Power supply remains stable in the province, and all bridges are passable to motorists except some roads in northern Isabela, he added.

According to Albano, evacuations in the province were limited to the coastal towns, and there were no untoward incidents reported so far.

Portions of Isabela could expect storm surges exceeding 3 meters, the state weather bureau warned.

"The evacuees are okay, we prepositioned food and supplies already 2 days before," he said.

Typhoon Egay (international name: Doksuri) made its second landfall over Dalupiri Island in Calayan, Cagayan province on Wednesday, PAGASA said in its 11 a.m. bulletin.

The typhoon was packing maximum sustained winds of 175 kilometers per hour and up to 240 kph gusts, the weather agency said.

"Violent, life-threatening conditions are expected to continue over Babuyan Islands, the northwestern portion of mainland Cagayan, and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte in the next 6 hours," PAGASA warned.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said a total of 44,356 families or 180,439 individuals have been affected by the combined effects of the typhoon and monsoon.

Egay had been a super typhoon as it swept across the Pacific Ocean on Tuesday, but weakened as it neared the Philippines.

— with a report from Agence France-Presse