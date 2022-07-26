Home  >  News

Marcos pushes for return of mandatory ROTC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 11:43 PM

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. wants to bring back mandatory military training for senior high school students. The move is strongly opposed by several lawmakers and security experts. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 26, 2022
