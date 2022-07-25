Home  >  News

Marcos cousin Martin Romualdez elected PH House Speaker

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 12:09 AM

The 19th Philippine Congress formally opened Monday morning, hours before President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his first State of the Nation Address.

This report tells us about the new leadership of the House of Representatives. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2022
