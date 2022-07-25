Home  >  News

Groups stage protests to mark Marcos Jr.'s 1st SONA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 12:03 AM

Philippine progressive groups staged a protest to mark the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Marcos' supporters countered with their own program right next to the Batasan Complex where the president gave his speech. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2022
