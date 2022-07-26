Home  >  News

DOH: Daily COVID-19 cases may hit 19,000 by end-August

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 11:32 PM

Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines are at risk of drastically increasing by the end of next month. Health officials issued the warning, as they launched a new campaign to boost vaccine uptake. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 26, 2022
