4 senators opt out of majority bloc

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 26 2022 12:14 AM

An ally of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. won the Senate presidency with the support of the chamber's so-called "super majority".

Four lawmakers, however, abstained from the vote and refused to join the dominant bloc. - The World Tonight, ANC, July 25, 2022
