2.8M students enroll for SY 2022-2023

MANILA -- Almost 3 million learners have enrolled in public schools for School Year (SY) 2022-2023, the Department of Education said Tuesday.

The enrollment period started on Monday, July 25, and will last until the opening of classes on August 22.

“Kahapon, unang araw ng enrollment, maganda ang turnout. Actually, as of 7:35 last night, nasa 2.808 million na po ang nag-e-enroll sa ating mga learners,” said DepEd spokesperson Atty. Michael Tan Poa.

(Yesterday, on the first day of enrollment, turnout was good. As of 7:35 last night, there were already 2.808 million enrollees.)

He noted that this is better than last year’s turnout, wherein only about 200,000 students signed up on the first day of enrollment.

Most of the learners personally went to the schools to enroll, despite online enrollment still being implemented, he said.

Poa said the DepEd expects 28.6 million pupils to enroll this year.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte earlier ordered all schools in basic education to shift to full in-person classes by Nov. 2, disallowing remote and blended learning.

But President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has suggested to keep blended learning in "very specific areas."

--TeleRadyo, 26 July 2022