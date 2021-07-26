WATCH: President Duterte's final State of the Nation Address

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy: Radio TV Malacañang (RTVM)

President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday delivered his last State of the Nation Address. He gave the speech before lawmakers in a hybrid session, with some legislators present at Batasang Pambansa and others attending virtually. Courtesy: Radio TV Malacañang (RTVM)

Read about what he said in his SONA here: https://news.abs-cbn.com/sona2021